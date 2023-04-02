Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 463.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

