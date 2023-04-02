Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.43.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

