Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VBK stock opened at $216.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

