Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $356.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

