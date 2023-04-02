Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,359 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

