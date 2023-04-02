Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $743,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $459.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

