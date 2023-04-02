AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4998 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

VLVLY stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

