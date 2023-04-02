ABCMETA (META) One Day Volume Reaches $702.17

ABCMETA (META) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $702.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,327.91 or 1.00042476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001632 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $555.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

