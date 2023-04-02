ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $771.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,989.47 or 0.99974312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001632 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $555.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

