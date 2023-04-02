Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

