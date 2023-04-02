aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Reaches $176.92 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $176.92 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001522 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,510,172 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.