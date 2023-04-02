Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 154 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

