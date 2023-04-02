Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,690 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 10,515,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

