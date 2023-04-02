Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,443 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 682,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 330,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 79,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. 6,148,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,226. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.