Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,905.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. 2,608,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,007. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

