Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. 15,450,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,855,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

