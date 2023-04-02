Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 53,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 119,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 15,858,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,786,750. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

