Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 95,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $15,549,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $199.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average of $163.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,853.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

