Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $64.52. 2,709,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,061. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

