Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.40. 5,533,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,056,035 shares of company stock worth $256,099,788. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

