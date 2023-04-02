Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Albany International Stock Up 0.7 %

Albany International stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Albany International

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Albany International by 1,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

