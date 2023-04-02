Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 4.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $38.65 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

