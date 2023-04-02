Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Down 10.8% in March

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $836.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $418.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 440,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 485,266 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

