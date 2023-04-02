Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

