Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
