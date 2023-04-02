Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,460,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 30,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,107,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Read More
