Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 14.1% in March

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATHE stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

