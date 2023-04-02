Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $11.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

