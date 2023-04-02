American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares $0.10 Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.
American Bank Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of American Bank stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. American Bank has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.
American Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bank (AMBK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.