American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares $0.10 Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

American Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Bank stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. American Bank has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

