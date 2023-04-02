American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares Dividend of $0.10

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.
American Bank Stock Down 0.3 %
American Bank stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. American Bank has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.
About American Bank
