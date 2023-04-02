American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

