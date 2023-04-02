American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,732,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERBB stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,424,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,628,392. American Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on December 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

