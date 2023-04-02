American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

