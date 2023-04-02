Amgen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.18 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Amgen has a market cap of $81.18 million and $6,064.56 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.81997837 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,097.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

