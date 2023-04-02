Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
