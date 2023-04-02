Analysts Issue Forecasts for VerifyMe, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for VerifyMe in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.22. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It delivers security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

