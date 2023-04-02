Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $22.27

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

LUNMF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $811.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

