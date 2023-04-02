Analyzing Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionano Genomics and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $27.80 million 12.23 -$132.60 million ($0.46) -2.41 IsoPlexis $16.76 million 1.81 -$106.00 million ($2.70) -0.28

IsoPlexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionano Genomics. Bionano Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IsoPlexis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -476.93% -47.06% -40.77% IsoPlexis -632.41% -127.86% -71.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bionano Genomics and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.9% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bionano Genomics and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 0 3 0 3.00 IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 395.50%. IsoPlexis has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Bionano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats IsoPlexis on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. Its products include Saphyr, Bionano Chips, Bionano Prep Kits, and Bionano Data Solutions. The company was founded by Han Cao in January 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

