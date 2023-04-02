Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $3,407,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

