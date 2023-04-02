API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $97.12 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00005565 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $97.12 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get API3 alerts:

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

