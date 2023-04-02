Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Applied UV Stock Performance

AUVIP stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Get Applied UV alerts:

About Applied UV

(Get Rating)

See Also

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.