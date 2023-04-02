AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Short Interest Update

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 695,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. 206,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.