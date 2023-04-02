Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Update

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Aramark Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after acquiring an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

