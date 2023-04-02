Arbitrum Price Hits $1.28 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00004496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $731.99 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.35114749 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $902,386,437.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

