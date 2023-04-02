Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 516,900 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcimoto by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcimoto by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arcimoto by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arcimoto by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, Dawson James raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
