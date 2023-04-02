Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 16.1 %

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Shares of ARCT opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Articles

