Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 31.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

