Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $27.40.

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,185.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,548 shares of company stock worth $537,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

