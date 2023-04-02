Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0896 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $89.50 million and $2.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00061440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

