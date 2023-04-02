Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.