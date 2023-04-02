Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 450,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,725,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.